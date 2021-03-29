Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

