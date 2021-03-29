Zap Price Hits $0.29 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $69.11 million and $3.49 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

