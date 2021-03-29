ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,317.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $16,317.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00260986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00091989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,154,896 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.