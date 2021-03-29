Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,420.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.18 or 0.03159460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.93 or 0.00339481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.00902853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00406125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00358913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00260698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021368 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

