Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $37,150.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Zealium token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00023766 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,085,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,143 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.