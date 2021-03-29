Zebi Token (ZEBI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,084.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $19,084.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 990,798,145 coins and its circulating supply is 743,765,726 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

