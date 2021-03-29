Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 1.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,003. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

