Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Zebra Technologies worth $134,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 146.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

ZBRA stock opened at $476.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.54 and a 200-day moving average of $371.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

