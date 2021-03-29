Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 78.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $3,087.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.02 or 0.00973781 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00096322 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

