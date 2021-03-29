Zenfuse Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $1.69 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,607,767 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

