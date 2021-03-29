Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

ZNTL opened at $41.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135 over the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

