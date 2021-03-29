Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $61.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,003,751.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

