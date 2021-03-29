ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 38.7% Higher This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $571.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00247690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002804 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014757 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

