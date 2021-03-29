Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $151,390.06 and $7,817.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,089.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.56 or 0.00897863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00353238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001386 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,718,924 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

