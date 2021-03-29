ZeuxCoin Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $380,020.70 and approximately $43.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

