Zilla Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Zilla has a total market cap of $382,317.59 and $446.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00627458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars.

