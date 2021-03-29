ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $35.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $28.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

