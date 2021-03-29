ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $130,437.85 and $605.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

