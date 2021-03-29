Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,725%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,380. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.