Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Trading Down 4.8%

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.70 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). 3,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.