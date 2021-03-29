Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,841 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.9% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $102,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $10.08 on Monday, hitting $309.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.56.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

