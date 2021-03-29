Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,982 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Zscaler worth $52,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $702,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,812 shares of company stock worth $12,801,398. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.93. 76,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

