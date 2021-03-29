Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 151.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 131,992 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 102,796 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.78 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

