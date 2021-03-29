Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 767 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 1.00% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $191.61. 12,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.07. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $230.01.

