Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the period. Hamilton Beach Brands comprises about 1.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 4.35% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

HBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

HBB traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

