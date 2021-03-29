Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Qurate Retail worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,988. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

