Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 2,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,391. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

