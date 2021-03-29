Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 488,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

