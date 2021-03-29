Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $71.70. 871,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

