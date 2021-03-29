Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

