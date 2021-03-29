Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,089,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.92. 17,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $121.15 and a 52-week high of $194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.