Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Trinity Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Trinity Industries worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,577 shares of company stock worth $640,301. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

