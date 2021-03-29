Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 507.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.08. 23,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

