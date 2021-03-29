Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 1.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. 62,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

