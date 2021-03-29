Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,026. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

