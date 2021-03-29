Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 9,120 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

WBA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 152,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,196. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

