Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 966 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 2.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.44.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,721. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $187.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.