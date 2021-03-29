Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises approximately 2.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Capital Southwest worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $438.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.