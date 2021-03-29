Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

