ZumCoin Hits One Day Volume of $78.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $577,691.85 and approximately $78.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

