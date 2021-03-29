Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 14,338 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.58. 22,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,090. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.