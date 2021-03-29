Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.70. 77,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

