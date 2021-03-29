Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,364 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $224.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.