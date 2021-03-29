Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet stock traded up $23.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,048.42. 54,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,063.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

