Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $117.14 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 211,701 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $117,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 153,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

