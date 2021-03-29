Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $143.99 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,855 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $143,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,720,000 after buying an additional 453,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.48. 130,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,873. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

