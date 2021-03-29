Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $189.70 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,307 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $189,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,636. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.28 and its 200-day moving average is $476.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.