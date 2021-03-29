Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $219.68 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,774 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 3.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $219,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $237.02. 304,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

