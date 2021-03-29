Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $181,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $458.71. 25,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

