Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.83. 90,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $280.90 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

